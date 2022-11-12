LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Behind three touchdown passes from Jake Haener, two of which went to Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State won its fifth straight game Friday night, 37-30 at UNLV.

Haener was 28-of-36 passing for 313 yards, as the Bulldogs moved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain West Conference. They now lead the West division by a half-game over San Jose State, and also hold the tiebreaker over the Spartans, courtesy of the Bulldogs win over them on Oct. 15.

UNLV lost its fifth straight game, and fell to 4-6 overall, 2-4 in the Mountain West.

During the game, Haener also passed David Carr for fifth place on Fresno State’s career passing list.

Moreno-Cropper caught 8 passes for 164 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown with 8:47 left, that broke a 27-27 tie.

UNLV led 16-14 at halftime, and outgained the Bulldogs 192-to-131 in the first half, as they ran for 131 yards before halftime.

Zane Pope caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Haener late in the third quarter to make it 24-16, and Jordan Mims ran for 70 yards on 21 carries, which included a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that gave the Bulldogs a brief 14-13 lead.

Fresno State has won five straight games over UNLV.

The Bulldogs visit 2-7 (0-5 MW) Nevada next Saturday night in Reno.