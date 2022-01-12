Guard Anthony Holland healthy again for Bulldogs

After three Fresno State men’s basketball games were postponed due to COVID-19, the Bulldogs returned to action on Tuesday at the Save Mart Center.

Junior Anthony Holland scored a new career-high 20 points and recorded 11 rebounds in the Bulldogs 79-59 victory over San Jose State. He returned to the hardwood after missing the conference opener against Boise due to health and safety protocols.

The junior guard took full advantage of being healthy and back in the starting five. “Feels just like last year. Thankful we had a game and came out and got a win. I’m just glad to play” said Holland.

The Dogs return to action on Friday at UNLV. Opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m.