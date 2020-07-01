Grizzlies, Rawhide release statements as Minor League Baseball season is canceled

Major League Baseball is planning on starting its season in less than a month, on either July 23rd or July 24th, with the intention of each team playing 60 games.

In a normal season, teams play 162 games.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this is not a normal season. On Tuesday, in a news release, it was announced that Major League Baseball teams will not be providing their minor league affiliates with players in 2020. As a result, there will not be a season.

“While we have been preparing for this outcome over the past few months, today’s news of

our season being canceled is, of course, devastating,” said Fresno Grizzlies president Derek Franks in a news release. “We will thoroughly miss seeing all of our fans, partners, and supporters this year at Chukchansi Park.

“As an organization, we are already planning behind the scenes to give you the best

celebration imaginable once this hibernation ends and we take the field again in 2021.

Until then, stay safe, check in on one another and hold on to that Growlifornia feeling…”

The Visalia Rawhide provided a statement as well, saying in a news release, “(We) will now look towards plans for the 2021 season, where the 2019 championship will be celebrated as well as the 75th anniversary of Minor League Baseball in Visalia.”

