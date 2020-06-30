Live Now
State of the City of Fresno 2020

Grizzlies’ Morant apologizes for anti-police Instagram post

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks ahead of Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant posted and deleted an Instagram photo suggesting he’d replace his name with an expletive on his number 12 jersey in a protest against police.

Morant apologized Sunday night, saying the message didn’t “accurately convey” what he wanted to share and that he knows “there are good cops ‘12’ out there.”

“My post was intended to focus on bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed Black men and women and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors,” Morant said.

Morant also asked for “justice” in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who were performing a no-knock warrant.

Morant’s post came as the NBA, the National Basketball Players Association and Nike were reportedly working on a deal to allow players to replace their names with social justice statements when the NBA season resumes on July 30.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast