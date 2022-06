The Fresno Grizzlies (37-19) defeated the Visalia Rawhide (16-40) 15-5 on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park. With the win, Fresno improved to 17-0 at home and 28-7 overall against the Hide in the last two seasons.

The Grizzlies sit atop the California League standings and are five-games ahead of San Jose.