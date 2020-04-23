Golf and NFL stars tee up in charity match for COVID-19 relief

(CNN Newsource) — Sports stars from the worlds of football and golf are joining forces in a charity golf match for COVID-19 relief.

The two-on-two live competition is set to include four names everybody knows: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

The event – called The Match: Champions for Charity — will happen sometime next month and will air on TNT.

According to Bleacher Report, specific dates and times haven’t been set yet.

Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, TNT and CNN all share a parent company, WarnerMedia.

According to ESPN, the PGA Tour must approve any events its players participate in and the organization has yet to sign off.

Mickelson and Woods hosted the first The Match event in 2018.

