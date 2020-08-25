Gofundme established for family of Vince Wesson

CLOVIS, Calif. — The Central Valley sports community continues to mourn the loss of Vince Wesson, who passed away this weekend at the age of 56.

The former Fresno State receiver did so much to support youth and high school sports in the Valley after his playing days were over, and now, you can support the Wesson family during this difficult time.

A gofundme page has been established to help ease financial concerns for the family. According to the page, donations will go directly to the Wesson family, and will help with funeral services and college expenses for Vince’s two daughters.

The page also saying memorial services to celebrate Vince’s life will be delayed to spring 2021 because of the pandemic.

Here is a link to the gofundme page if you would like to donate.