by: Scott Bemis
Posted: Oct 24, 2022 / 07:18 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 24, 2022 / 07:18 PM PDT
Learn about Fresno City College star defensive end Jalen Carter, a sophomore from the Baltimore area, who comes from one of the top high school programs in the country, and had an interesting journey to Fresno.
