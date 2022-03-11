CHICAGO (AP) — Travis Copley, the vice president of sales and marketing for Old Hickory Bats, has two sons, ages 18 and 14. After his wife recently posted on social media about their oldest son pitching, she started hearing from some of Travis’ big league clients.

“They’re like, ‘Hey, he looks really good. Hope everything is well,’” said Copley, whose company makes bats for Mike Trout and other stars. “I’m like ‘You’re getting more love from the big league guys than I am right now.’”

That’s about to change.

The end of baseball’s 99-day lockout means it’s time for players across the sport to take a closer look at their supply of bats and gloves for the grind of a 162-game season. The first spring training games are scheduled for next week, and opening day is April 7.

While baseball’s leading equipment companies have been in a bit of a holding pattern with their major leaguers because of the labor strife, they have been preparing to meet the anticipated rush whenever the lockout ended.

Now, that time has arrived.

“The lockout, to be honest with you, really hasn’t slowed us down,” said Ben Chase, the CEO of Chandler Bats. “In fact, in a lot of ways, I think it’s just been a natural progression of our efforts to improve our communication. We’ve been producing pro orders all winter long regardless of where they came from.”

Before COVID-19, reps from equipment companies were a frequent sight in major league clubhouses — especially during spring training. They would use the time to check in with clients, and see if they wanted to make any modifications. It also provided an opportunity to show other ballplayers what they are doing with their products.

But the pandemic pushed the reps out of clubhouses, forcing them to adjust how they work with their highest profile customers. The changes they made because of COVID-19 were put to good use when the lockout disrupted the sport’s usual schedule.

“We’re not unfamiliar with it,” said Copley, whose clients at Old Hickory also include Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon. “We’ve done a good job as a company over the years of building relationships with players that you know with a lot of guys I can reach out directly to them and just be like, ‘Hey, it’s a lockout, it is what it is, we want to do our due diligence to make sure that we’re on top of this.’”

But, with COVID-19 numbers falling across much of the country and the new labor deal in place, equipment companies are hoping for more direct contact with their ballplayers this spring.

“I’ve worked remotely for a long time, but that’s new for our sales reps,” Chase said. “They’re really relying on that face time to build relationships, so I just think that that’s the No. 1 thing that we’ve been lacking. This year, last year, it’s been very, very limited.”

Chase joined Chandler, which is owned by longtime slugger Yoenis Céspedes and provides bats for Carlos Correa, Nick Castellanos, Javier Báez and several more major leaguers, at the end of 2020. The company then relocated from Pennsylvania to Florida during the middle of last season.

Chase called the move “an extremely difficult period of time” for Chandler, one that he thinks will pay off now with the lockout over.

“During that time, we just went ahead and doubled down on our efforts for continuing to improve our manufacturing processes and … improving our efficiency, our communication and our touchpoints to make sure we’re providing the best possible service,” he said. “So in a sense, yeah, I mean that was a dry run I guess you can call it, but it was more of a fire drill for us.”

