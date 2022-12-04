SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the season with a broken foot, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 33-17 home win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

Garoppolo, 31, will undergo foot surgery, per Shanahan. He completed 2-of-4 passes for 56 yards before being carted off the field.

Rookie Brock Purdy came in for Garoppolo and threw for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 25-for-37 passing. Purdy, 22, was named “Mr. Irrelevant” after being the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft (Round 7, Pick 262).

Garoppolo is the second 49ers quarterback to suffer a season-ending injury this year. In September, second-year quarterback Trey Lance broke his right ankle in Week 2 at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

This story will be updated.