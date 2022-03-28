FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fuego FC has unveiled new home, away, and alternate kits.

The team unveiled a new home red kit, road white, and alternate green, along with accompanying goalkeeper kits for each.

“My favorite jersey is our home kit because it’s exciting to see our fans back at home when I see that red and black it’s a traditional Fuego jersey,” Team Vice President Nehemias Blanco said.

Blanco says that the new kits will play a role in the team’s goals to become more entrenched in the Fresno community.

“We’re trying to get embedded into the community, little by little, we don’t want something that’s gonna be here two years and leave,” Blanco said