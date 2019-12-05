FS Athletics: Bulldog Hoops falls in double overtime; Rice & Walker named all-conference

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sixth-ranked Ohio State spent the last 15 minutes of Wednesday night's trip to seventh-ranked North Carolina knocking down shots, making the Tar Heels work for every look and ultimately driving the blue-clad home fans toward the exits well before the final horn.

The result was a second attention-grabbing blowout by the Buckeyes against a ranked opponent, this one handing Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams his most lopsided home loss at UNC.