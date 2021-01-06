Friday’s Fresno State women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. — At 4pm on Wednesday, Fresno State released a statement saying that the Fresno State women’s game on Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Bulldog program.

The two-game series was originally scheduled to be played Friday and Sunday in Phoenix, AZ.

The Spartans aren’t allowed to host any games in San Jose due to county health orders.

The good news is, the Bulldogs could have enough players available to play in the Sunday afternoon game. That game has yet to be postponed.