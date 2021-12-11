Friday’s 11 p.m. sportscast headlined by Clovis North’s Amundsen

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Check out Friday night’s sportscast, which included Bronco sophomore guard Connor Amundsen scoring 34 points against Bullard to help his dad win a coaching showdown against his brother.

Also included:

-Highlights of Clovis West defeating San Joaquin Memorial in the other Clovis West Nike Invitational semifinal, despite a game-high 26 points from four-star Fresno State signee Joseph Hunter.

-Kalen DeBoer went to Twitter Friday to congratulate Jeff Tedford and thank Fresno and the Valley.

-Fresno native Tory Horton, an exciting sophomore wide receiver for Nevada, announced on Twitter Friday he has entered the transfer portal.

-Derek Carr has again been nominated by the Raiders for an impressive award that speaks to his great character.

-See video of a dramatic goal by the Sanger High boys soccer team Friday, which helped the Apaches win a Central Valley showdown between two of the nation’s top teams.

