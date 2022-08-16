KALAMAZOO, Mich. (KGPE) – Ethan Quinn, the 18-year-old tennis sensation out of San Joaquin Memorial High School, lost a tough, hard-fought championship battle Monday, that would have earned him a spot in the singles main draw at the upcoming U.S. Open.

Quinn, the No. 2 seed in the 18-and-under singles division at the USTA Junior National Championships, fell to No. 8 seed Learner Tien, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 3-6, in the final.

As the champion, Tien earned direct entry into the main draw at the U.S. Open, but there are still possibilities for Quinn.

As the runner-up in this event, Quinn gets a spot in the U.S. Open Qualifying tournament, beginning Tuesday Aug. 23 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

The qualifying tournament takes place over four days, starting with 128 players, with the final 16 advancing into the main draw of the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open starts Monday Aug. 29.

Quinn is guaranteed a spot in the doubles main draw in New York, because he and partner Nicholas Godsick won the 18-and-under doubles title in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

Quinn has had an impressive summer on the courts, competing against some of the better college players in the country. He won the title at the Champaign 25K, and knocked off four players ranked in the top-10 of last season’s final ITA rankings, which has raised his ATP world ranking to No. 501.

He was one of the top, if not the top, tennis recruits in the country last year, and enrolled early at the University of Georgia in January of 2022.

Georgia men’s tennis has won 8 national championships in its history.