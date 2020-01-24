Fresno’s Jalen Green picked for McDonald’s All-American Game

It was March of 2019 when Jalen Green decided to transfer from San Joaquin Memorial High School to Prolific Prep in Napa. At the time, he was averaging approximately 33 points per game for the Panthers.

But they are not a top ten team nationally, unlike Prolific Prep. And that move has helped to raise Jalen Green’s profile.

On Thursday, Green was named to the McDonald’s All-American Game.

And that comes one day after the Fresno native was bumped up to No. 1 on ESPN’s Top 100 list.

Green, who is still unsigned, will travel to Houston, TX for the 43rd annual McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday, April 1st. The game will feature 18 of the top 20 prospects in the country, according to ESPN’s rankings.

