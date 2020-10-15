Fresno State’s Matt Smith named to watch list for Rimington Trophy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Whenever Fresno State names its starting quarterback (and that decision is expected to be made by the end of this week), that individual will be lining up directly behind Matt Smith.

On Wednesday, Smith was named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, an award that is given annually to the most outstanding center in Division I football.

It is pretty late in the year for a watch list to be unveiled at this time. However, the committee for the Rimington Trophy chose to wait until play started and “there was a plan across all Division I conferences.”

Matt Smith is one of six Mountain West players named to this watch list.

Extremely excited to be on the Rimington Trophy Watch list! Thanks to all my coaches and teammates ✊🏼🙏🏼 @FresnoStateFB @rimingtontrophy #GoDogs https://t.co/ggMMaTwjvP — Matthew Smith (@Matt_Smith73) October 14, 2020

