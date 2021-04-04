Fresno State’s Dolcini tosses second perfect game of the season

FRESNO, Calif. — On Saturday the Fresno State softball team finished the sweep over the New Mexico Lobos, winning 14-0 in five innings.

Bulldogs’ ace Hailey Dolcini recorded her second perfect game of the season, striking out 12. It’s also the 17th perfect game in program history.

In her two starts against the Lobos, Dolcini finished with 30 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA.

“This is the Aaron Judge right now of Fresno State,” said Bulldogs’ head softball coach Linda Garza.

“You don’t get to see this and I just hope that if we get a chance to open that crowd up, I just hope that people can tune in because this is something that is pretty special,” Garza explained. “It represents this community and we gotta celebrate it. She’s remarkable out there.”

Dolcini also had good run support that backed up her dominant performance in the circle.

Fresno State combined for 13 hits, three of those being home runs. Adriana Noriega, Keahilele Mattson and Lexie Webb all left the yard in the Saturday victory.

The Bulldogs improve to 20-7 overall and 8-1 in Mountain West play. They’ll host Santa Clara on Tuesday in a doubleheader beginning at 3:30pm PT.