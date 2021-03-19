Fresno State wrestler Kyle Parco earns all-American status at NCAA Championships

ST. LOUIS (KGPE) – We have known since October that the Fresno State wrestling program was being eliminated at the end of this season.

The end is near; it is this weekend after the NCAA Championships.

But at least the program will say goodbye with one more all-American: Kyle Parco. He reached all-American status on Friday night, and he is still wrestling in the consolation bracket at 149 pounds.

He can finish no worse than sixth place.

Parco entered the NCAA Championships as the No. 17 seed at 149 pounds. He becomes the 23rd all-American in Fresno State wrestling history, and the first since Josh Hokit in 2019.