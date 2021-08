FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State football team held its last scrimmage of Fall Camp on Saturday. The team ran about 85 plays and the defense shined with pass breakups, tackles for loss and sacks.

The team also named its 2021 team captains voted on by the players in quarterback Jake Haener, running back Ronnie Rivers, defensive end David Perales and linebacker Tyson Maeva.

Fresno State will play in its season opener at home on August 28th at 11am PT against UConn.