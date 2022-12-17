The Fresno State men’s basketball team fell to Sacramento State 59-53 on Saturday. With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to (3-7) overall. The ‘Dogs were led by Jordan Campbell who tallied 13 points followed by Isaiah Hill with 11.

The Bulldog men look to snap a two-game losing skid on Tuesday at CSU Bakersfield. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Fresno State women’s basketball team secured its third-straight win. The Bulldogs beat Utah Valley 53-48. Yanina Todorova scored a team-high 14 points and 11 rebounds for her second career double-double.

The Bulldog women return to action on Tuesday, December 20 on the road at UCLA.