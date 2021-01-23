Fresno State women sweep Boise State, now tied for first in MW standings

FRESNO, Calif. — Coming off of a 35 point win over Boise State on Thursday, the Fresno State women returned to the court on Saturday to sweep the Broncos out of the valley in a much closer battle, winning 67-64.

The lead changed nine times and the Bulldogs were led by senior Maddi Utti who had 20 points, while Haley Cavinder added 18. Cavinder hit a 3-pointer with about 30 seconds left to play to put the ‘Dogs up four and helped Fresno State close it out.

The Bulldogs improve to 6-2 in Mountain West play and are now tied for first place in the conference standings.

Fresno State will hit the road for the next two weeks beginning with New Mexico, which will take place in Canyon, Texas.