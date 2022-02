Fresno State secured a 71-70 victory on Wednesday night over UNM. The Bulldogs were led by Haley Cavinder who scored a game-high 25 points.

The ‘Dogs defeated one of the best teams in the Mountain West. UNM sits in second in the conference standings.

Fresno State snapped a five-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win at home. The ‘Dogs return to action on Saturday hosting Air Force at the Save Mart Center. Opening tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.