Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting

Fresno State women open up season with big win over Cal Poly

Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Trailing by two at the half at Cal Poly, Fresno State quickly turned what was a tightly contested game into a 27-point rout, outscoring the Mustangs by 29 during the final 20 minutes to open the season with a 79-52 win on Wednesday night at Mott Gym.

The second-half outburst was keyed by two of the Bulldogs’ newest faces in Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder as the twins combined to score 26 of their 40 points in the half. Hanna led the team with a 23 points, five assists and five steals. Haley finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Maddi Utti nearly had a double-double, chipping in 11 points and nine rebounds.

