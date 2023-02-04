FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Watch highlights of the Fresno State women’s basketball team hosting Boise State Saturday, and hear from a couple notable Fresno State baseball alums about Saturday’s annual gathering of current and former Bulldogs.
by: Scott Bemis
