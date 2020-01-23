Fresno State women improve to 8-0 in MW play, thanks to Gamez buzzer-beater

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State women’s basketball team improved to a perfect 8-0 in Mountain West play, thanks to an Aly Gamez buzzer beater Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center.

Behind Gamez’s heroics, the Mountain West first-place Bulldogs (15-4 overall) topped Colorado State 55-53, for their ninth straight win overall.

Junior Maddi Utti finished with a double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds), while Gamez added 11 points.

The ‘Dogs also got an offensive spark from freshman forward Kendyll Kinzer, who finished with 11 points (three 3-pointers). Kinzer came in averaging just 4.1 points per game.

Fresno State will travel to Boise State on Saturday for its only regular season meeting against the Broncos.

Boise State (5-2 MW) is in fourth place in the Mountain West, 2.5 games back of the Bulldogs in the conference race.

Tip-off Saturday is set for 12 p.m. PT.