FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State women’s basketball team dropped its third straight game, 78-67 to Colorado State Monday night at the Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs (7-11, 3-4 MW) trailed 33-32 at the break, but were outscored 29-19 in the third quarter, as the Rams (13-5, 4-4 MW) pulled away and hung on for the win.

In the loss, Haley Cavinder had her sixth double-double in the last seven games, leading the team with 20 points and 10 rebounds.