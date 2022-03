Fresno State welcomes Southern Utah to the Save Mart Center on Monday night. The Bulldogs (21-13) and Southern Utah (23-11) are two of 12 Division I teams playing in the postseason.

The ‘Dogs will meet the Thunderbirds for the fourth time in program history. Fresno State holds a 3-0 record against Southern Utah.

Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday.