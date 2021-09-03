Fresno State vs. Oregon has family bragging rights riding on the line

FRESNO, Calif. — This Saturday, the Fresno State Bulldogs will get to face 11th-ranked Oregon, but there’s going to be a little more than just a win riding on the line. Two sets of brothers will suit up on opposite sidelines. Bulldogs’ defensive end Da’Marcus Johnson will face his older brother DJ, who is a tight end for the Ducks.

While Bulldogs’ defensive back Evan Williams gets to face his older brother Bennett, who’s also a defensive back, for the very first time.

Opposite sidelines this weekend, yet they have each other’s back. Let the verbal sparring begin. #Brothers pic.twitter.com/ymXAXg5qxB — Garey Williams (@gareyw321) August 31, 2021

“We’ve dreamt about something like this for so long,” said Fresno State’s Evan Williams. “It feels like a couple weeks ago when we were kids talking about our jersey swap in the NFL. That was our biggest dream being on that stage and this just feels like a step in the right direction.”

“Being able to compete with your older brother, world’s are colliding, we’re both juiced up,” Williams added.

Fresno State and Oregon will kickoff at 11am PT in at Autzen Stadium. Sports Central’s Andrew Marden will be traveling to Eugene and will have a full coverage beginning on Friday.