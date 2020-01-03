Fresno State sweeps Cal Poly and Utah Valley at home

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State wrestling team opened the New Year with a pair of dual meet victories at the Save Mart Center on Thursday evening downing Cal Poly, 24-16 and Big 12 opponent Utah Valley, 24-19 in front of 2,705 Red Wave supporters.

Fresno State (3-4, 2-0 B12) earned six victories apiece in each dual as three Bulldogs went a perfect 2-0 on the evening. Redshirt junior DJ Lloren at 141 pounds, redshirt sophomore Jacob Wright at 157 pounds and redshirt sophomore Brandon Marino at 174 pounds tallied two wins apiece while six other ‘Dogs collected one win.

