CORRECTS COUNTY TO MADERA COUNTY INSTEAD OF MARIPOSA COUNTY – A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee wants to help those affected by the Creek Fire, so they have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Central Valley Red Cross.

Their goal is to raise $10,000, and if you would like to donate, click here.