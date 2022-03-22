FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – This season, Fresno State star forward Orlando Robinson has proven he is quite a star on the basketball court and Monday, we learned he is pretty good on the screen too.

In a commercial released by the twitter account for Fresno First Bank, the seven-foot Bulldog junior, who was recently named First Team All-Mountain West, shows off his basketball skills in a pickup game in the parking lot of the bank against some of the employees.

It is the latest in a series of commercials that have been produced by the bank featuring current and former Fresno State athletes and coaches.

Other commercials have featured current Fresno State football players David Perales and Mac Dalena; former Bulldog softball star Hailey Dolcini, who has since transferred to Texas; former Fresno State basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who announced last week they were entering the transfer portal; and former Bulldog head football coach Pat Hill.

Matthew Tymn, the Chief Marketing Officer at the bank, says the bank is a big supporter of Fresno State and the Bulldog Foundation, and with college athletes now being able to profit off their name, image and likeness, they came up with this fun way to promote the bank and the athletes.

“It’s a chance to give back and promote the student-athlete and our brand,” said Tymn in a text message to Sports Central.

All the spots also star Steve Miller, the President and CEO of Fresno First Bank.

“Most social posts go viral within a couple of hours,” texted Tymn. “We hear a lot of positive reactions from customers and future prospects.”

The Robinson commercial already had 67 likes and 25 retweets on twitter, only ten hours after being posted.

Tymn says you can expect more spots featuring Fresno State athletes in the future.

“Our extended team at Backstory Creative, write scripts, and work through the storyline,” texted Tymn. “Everything is produced quickly and edited.”