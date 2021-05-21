Fresno State softball tops No. 24 Minnesota in LA Regional opener

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Fresno State softball team faced No. 24 Minnesota in the Los Angeles Regional, its first NCAA appearance since 2017. The Bulldogs beat the Golden Gophers 3-0 with the help of a dominant performance by Mountain West Pitcher of the Year, Hailey Dolcini.
Dolcini threw a complete game shutout while only giving up two hits and striking out thirteen batters.
The game was scoreless through five innings, but in the sixth, the ‘Dogs were able to get on the board thanks to a 2-RBI single by senior Schuylar Broussard.
In the 7th, Mountain West Player of the Year, Keahilele Mattson, added an insurance run off of an RBI double to make it 3-0, which would end up being the final score.
The Bulldogs will face No. 2 ranked UCLA on Saturday at 1:30pm PT.