Fresno State softball tops No. 24 Minnesota in LA Regional opener

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Fresno State softball team faced No. 24 Minnesota in the Los Angeles Regional, its first NCAA appearance since 2017. The Bulldogs beat the Golden Gophers 3-0 with the help of a dominant performance by Mountain West Pitcher of the Year, Hailey Dolcini.

Dolcini threw a complete game shutout while only giving up two hits and striking out thirteen batters.

.@FresnoStateSB's @haileydolcini and @Jodie19Cox discuss Dolcini's dominant performance in the circle tonight. The senior finished with 13 K, 2 H in 7 IP vs. Minnnesota. #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/0iW168edSK — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) May 22, 2021

The game was scoreless through five innings, but in the sixth, the ‘Dogs were able to get on the board thanks to a 2-RBI single by senior Schuylar Broussard.

In the 7th, Mountain West Player of the Year, Keahilele Mattson, added an insurance run off of an RBI double to make it 3-0, which would end up being the final score.

The Bulldogs will face No. 2 ranked UCLA on Saturday at 1:30pm PT.