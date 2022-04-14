Fresno State softball is riding a three-game win streak for the second time this season. The Bulldogs are 12-28 overall and fresh off a 7-6 victory over New Mexico on Thursday.

Stacy May-Johnson’s team is currently seventh in the Mountain West standings with a 5-8 conference record.

“It’s fun to get to to watch them have this success they’ve worked hard for. Its so fun and very rewarding for all of us” said May-Johnson.

The ‘Dogs continue their conference series on Friday in Albuquerque. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.