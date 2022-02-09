Fresno State softball gearing up for 2022 campaign

The Bulldogs are starting a new era under head coach Stacy May-Johnson. The reigning Mountain West champions are prepping for the 2022 season.

This season, Fresno State was slated to finish third in the MW Preseason Poll. Nine returners are back on the roster for the Bulldogs. 11 newcomers join the ‘Dogs as well. Eight of the 11 join from division one programs. Fresno State’s home opener is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 hosting UC Davis.

“I like the variety of our lineup. The speed, power, variety of pitching. I like all of those things. It lends well when you talk about long-term championship play” said May-Johnson.

Reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Keahilele Mattson shared her thoughts on the new staff.

“I love Stacy, Whitney, and Shelby. I think they bring a lot more of a personal vibe to our culture and our team. I think part of that is the reason we are where we are right now” said Mattson.