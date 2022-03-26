YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Angelique Martinez
Posted: Mar 26, 2022 / 04:57 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 26, 2022 / 04:57 PM PDT
Fresno State dropped its series opening game against San Diego State 5-1 on Friday evening. The ‘Dogs let up four runs in the top of the eighth inning.
With the loss, Fresno State falls to 6-22 overall and 0-4 in Mountain West play.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com