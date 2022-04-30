Head coach Jeff Tedford shared at Saturday’s Spring Preview that there will be a competition through the fall to decide who the backup quarterback will be to Jake Haener.

Tedford noted that Fife and Henderson have similar attributes on the field and it will be a close competition.

“They’re both athletic so they bring very similar attributes to the game. But really its about putting everyone else in a situation to be successful as well. Like I said its gonna be a really good competition through fall camp” said Tedford.