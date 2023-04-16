FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Logan Fife and Mikey Keene appear to be the frontrunners to ultimately win the starting job, and find out how both quarterbacks fared in Saturday’s public conclusion to spring practice at Bulldog Stadium.
by: Scott Bemis
Posted:
Updated:
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Logan Fife and Mikey Keene appear to be the frontrunners to ultimately win the starting job, and find out how both quarterbacks fared in Saturday’s public conclusion to spring practice at Bulldog Stadium.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com