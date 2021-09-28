Fresno State Notes: Cropper earns conference honor; Hawai’i playing on campus with no fans; Men’s golf leads Watney Invitational

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a record performance on Friday night, Jalen Cropper was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Monday; the Bulldogs will be playing Hawai’i in a different, smaller venue on Saturday, in front of no fans; and after an impressive first 36 holes Monday, the Fresno State men’s golf team has a chance to do something for the first time since 2002.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com