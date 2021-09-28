Fresno State Notes: Cropper earns conference honor; Hawai’i playing on campus with no fans; Men’s golf leads Watney Invitational

After a record performance on Friday night, Jalen Cropper was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Monday; the Bulldogs will be playing Hawai’i in a different, smaller venue on Saturday, in front of no fans; and after an impressive first 36 holes Monday, the Fresno State men’s golf team has a chance to do something for the first time since 2002.
