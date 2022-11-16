The Fresno State men’s basketball team has lost its second-straight game. The Bulldogs suffered a 67-60 loss to San Francisco and fall to (1-2) on the season.

The ‘Dogs were outscored in both halves. Fresno State went 3-of-14 from beyond the arc. Senior guard Jordan Campbell produced a team-leading 17 points from the bench and collected five rebounds. Isaih Moore and Anthony Holland scored double figures as well.

Head coach Justin Hutson shared that MW Preseason Freshman of the Year and former San Joaquin Memorial standout Joseph Hunter is expected to have surgery on his wrist and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Bulldogs look to bounce back on the road at North Texas on Saturday.