Fresno State men’s hoops cruises to victory over Nevada

The Fresno State Bulldogs piled it on against a tough Nevada team. The Bulldogs secured a 73-56 victory over the Wolf Pack.

Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson earned his first win over Nevada while at the helm of the program. The ‘Dogs lethal defense snapped Nevada’s nine-game win streak over Fresno State.

Anthony Holland led all scorers on the floor with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The ‘Dogs return to action on Sunday welcoming Wyoming to the Save Mart Center. Opening tip is scheduled for 4 p.m.