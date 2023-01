The Fresno State men’s basketball team fell to Utah State 70-53. With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to 3-6 in conference play. Isaih Moore and Jemarl Baker led the way for the ‘Dogs with 11 points each. Dan Akin scored a game-high 23 points for the Aggies.

Fresno State looks to bounce back on the road on Tuesday at Wyoming (6-14, 1-7 MW) at 7 p.m. PT