Fresno State men’s basketball returns to action after third quarantine

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State men’s basketball team has had to quarantine three times, twice during the offseason and once right when the season tipped off.

The Bulldog men have played in one game so far this season and sit at 1-0 after a 40-point win over William Jessup.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs return to action to host Fresno Pacific at the Save Mart Center at 4pm.

With the team having been in quarantine multiple times, head coach Justin Hutson admits this season has been difficult to navigate through.

“To be very truthful, it’s very hard. It’s extremely hard,” explained Hutson. “We’ve had three 14-day pauses, so when you start talking about missing 50 days that you can be in the gym, this pandemic year is like no other. Our coaching staff is going to have to be patient all the while not using this pandemic as an excuse.”

The Bulldogs have had five games postponed due to COVID-19 issues. After Fresno Pacific, Fresno State will open up Mountain West play at Colorado State on December 28th.