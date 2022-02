Wyoming defeated Fresno State 61-59 in a tough battle on Sunday afternoon at the Save Mart Center.

The ‘Dogs were led by Isaiah Hill who recorded a game-high 25 points and sot 10-for-17. Wyoming was led by Hunter Maldonado who scored 21 points, recorded eight boards, and had six assists.

With the loss, Fresno State falls to 16-7 overall and 6-4 in conference. The Bulldogs return to action on Friday night on the road at Colorado State. Opening tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.