Fresno State men’s basketball bounces back at Air Force

USAFA, Colo. – The Fresno State men’s basketball team earned a 79-68 road win over the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday night at Clune Arena.

Fresno State (7-14, 3-7 Mountain West) has now won two of its last three road games, while Air Force (9-13, 3-7 MW) lost at home for just the second time this month.

Fresno State senior guard New Williams scored a game-high 25 points – honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a brand new Mamba tattoo on his left forearm, which he got on Sunday soon after learning of Bryant’s death.

Williams, a lifelong Bryant fan, also made six 3-pointers on 7-for-16 shooting and had five rebounds, two steals and an assist in the 11-point road win against the Falcons.

Nate Grimes added 21 points with nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals for the Bulldogs.

The Falcons were led by Sid Tomes, who had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists with no turnovers.

Fresno State Media Services