The Fresno State men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Friday night against Mountain West foe Colorado State.

The Bulldogs are looking to bounce-back after suffering a 61-59 loss to Wyoming on Sunday. A week full of preparation for the ‘Dogs as they hunt for their seventh conference win.

Opening tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PST on Friday in Fort Collins. The ‘Dogs return home to the Save Mart Center on Wednesday, February 16 hosting UNLV.