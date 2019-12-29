Fresno State men lose big lead for second straight game; Fresno State women win by 66 points

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State men’s basketball team suffered a 60-57 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders on Saturday night at the Save Mart Center.



The loss was the sixth this season by Fresno State (4-9) in a game decided by a single possession or in overtime.



UC Riverside (9-5), who had opened by the season by winning 66-47 at Nebraska on Nov. 5, rallied from a 20-point deficit with under 10 minutes remaining to stun the Bulldogs down the stretch.



Fresno State freshman Orlando Robinson scored a season-high 27 points, which included a season-best four 3-pointers, along with a season-high five blocks to lead the Bulldogs offensively. Nate Grimes added 12 points for Fresno State.



UCR’s Arinze Chidom posted a double-double with 25 points with 10 rebounds. Chidom made 10 of his 14 field goal attempts and went 5-for-5 from beyond the 3-point line.

As for the Fresno State women, the Bullldogs coasted to a 92-26 win on Saturday afternoon at the Save Mart Center after allowing its lowest point total since 1975.



The Bulldogs were led by Haley Cavinder 19 points and nine rebounds. Fourteen of the freshman’s points came in the first half. Maddi Utti added 17 points in 16 minutes, scoring 15 of those in the first half on 7-of-8 shooting. Aly Gamez poured in 12 points in 19 minutes off the bench in her first action since Dec. 7. Despite an off-day from the field, Hanna Cavinder controlled the backcourt with nine assists and six steals to go with nine points.

