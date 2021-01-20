Fresno State men fall to Boise State, 73-51

On Wednesday night, Fresno State fell to Boise State on the road 73-51 and drops to 5-6 overall, 3-6 in Mountain West play.

Final from Game 1 in Boise. pic.twitter.com/G7u21XXy6a — Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) January 21, 2021

The Bulldogs led for majority of the game, 26 minutes and 28 seconds to be exact.

Sophomore forward Orlando Robinson led the ‘Dogs with 17 points and was just a rebound shy of his 7th double-double of the season.

Boise State had a rough first half, shooting 9-for-35 (25.7%) from the field and 1-for-14 (7.1%) from long range.

However, in the second half, the Broncos were able to get some shots to fall. In the second half they went 17-of-32 (53.1%) and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc (45.5%).

Boise State took its first lead of the game with 9:15 left to play and wouldn’t trail after that.

The Broncos closed out the game on a 30-5 run to win 73-51 and improve to 13-1 overall and a perfect 9-0 in Mountain West play.

The two teams will face off again Friday night at 6pm PT on the CBS Sports Network.