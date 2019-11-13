Fresno State men fall at USD; women win home opener

Bulldogs lose in overtime

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Fresno State men’s basketball team erased a 13-point second half deficit, but was outscored 17-11 in overtime, as the Bulldogs fell 72-66 to San Diego on Tuesday night at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

The Bulldogs had a chance to win with a game-winning shot at the end of regulation for the second straight game, but freshman Jarred Hyder’s driving bank shot attempt from just right of the lane rolled off the rim.

Despite the late miss, Hyder was again a bright spot for the Bulldogs. He scored a game-high 23 points, with eight rebounds and four assists.

He now has 49 combined points in the last two games, after scoring 26 points in Saturday’s win over Winthrop. His oustanding play the last two games has impressed Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson.

“His grit. That’s where it starts. It starts with your grit and that’s what you’re looking for from everybody on the floor. Basketball character. Bring it every day, move on to the next play, stay aggressive and play as a team,” said Hutson after the game. “You can control your attitude and your effort. Jarred is going to have some good days and some bad days, but he definitely has basketball character that way.”

2H 3:29 | Fresno State's Jarred Hyder hits a 3-pointer to pull the Bulldogs within TWO! USD's lead has been cut to 53-51 at the final media timeout.

Joey Calcaterra finished with a team-high 21 points for the Toreros (1-2), who got their first win of the year.

Freshman Orlando Robinson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double at the Division I level, and senior Nate Grimes added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

As a team though, Fresno State shot only 35.9% (23-of-64) for the game, including just 6-of-30 (20.0%) from beyond the arc.

“I was proud of their effort, coming back in the second half,” said Hutson. “We just didn’t play good. It’s that simple. We can break it down more of making shots, turning the ball over, defensive breakdowns, not flowing in the offense, but we just didn’t play good. That’s going to happen sometimes with a young, inexperienced team, but it needs to happen less.”

Senior point guard Noah Blackwell made his season debut for the Bulldogs, after serving a three-game suspension for a violation of university policy. Blackwell was rusty though, making only 2-of-11 shots, including 0-for-7 from 3-point land.

The road loss was the second this season for Fresno State (1-2), which also lost 71-57 at then No. 15/14 Oregon a week ago.

The Bulldogs next host CSUSB at the Save Mart Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. PT.

Bulldog women win home opener

FRESNO, Calif. – Behind a combined 62 points from Maddi Utti, Hanna Cavinder, and Haley Cavinder, the Fresno State women’s basketball team won its home opener, 73-65, over UC Davis on Tuesday night at the Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs trailed 17-8 after the first quarter, but outscored the Aggies 20-8 in the second, and took a 28-25 lead into the break.

They extended their lead to 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, thanks to a 23-point outburst in the third, and held on down the stretch to secure the 8-point win.

After the sluggish start, the Bulldogs really heated up from the field, shooting 45.5 percent during the final three quarters.

Utti, a preseason Mountain West all-conference selection, was very efficient, as she finished with 21 points (8-of-11 FG). She also added six rebounds and three assists.

The Cavinder sisters, the highly-touted true freshmen from Arizona, again played a big part in the win.

Hanna posted her second-straight 20-point game, scoring 21 points while sinking 10-of-11 free throws.

And in a game-high 40 minutes, Haley poured in 20 points.