Fresno State men and women fall to Wyoming in series openers

(KSEE) — The Fresno State men’s basketball team returned to the Save Mart Center looking for its first conference win of the season. The Bulldogs hosted Wyoming on Saturday in a battle to the end, but Wyoming was able to come out on top, 78-74. Fresno State drops to 2-3 overall, and 0-3 in Mountain West play.

Fresno State’s Deon Stroud scored a team-high 19 points while Isaiah Hill added 17 and Orlando Robinson had 15 points before he fouled out.

The Bulldogs will host the Cowboys in game two of the series on Monday at 6pm.

Meanwhile, the Fresno State women were leading most of the game in Laramie, until the Cowgirls went on a 10-0 run late in the game.

Haley Cavinder would hit the game-tying three with less than 10 seconds to play, but Wyoming’s Jaye Johnson scored the game winner at the buzzer off of a missed shot. Fresno State fell 65-63 and drop to 1-2 in Mountain West play.

Haley Cavinder finished with a season-high 28 points while her twin sister, Hanna, added 12 and Aly Gamez with 10.

The Bulldogs will look to split the series on Monday at 5:30pm.